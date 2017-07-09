AFP, PNP clash for UNTV Cup Executive crown

Games Tomorrow

(Smart-Araneta Coliseum)

6:30 p.m. – Ex-PBA Selection vs UNTV Selection

8 p.m. – AFP vs PNP

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) battle for the bragging rights as the toughest “men in uniform” when they clash in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off tomorrow at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The AFP Cavaliers and the PNP Responders clash at 8 p.m. in what could be an extension to their exciting rivalry in the regular UNTV Cup won early this year by PNP.



The Cavaliers, who beat the Judiciary Magis, 86-70, in the semis, have won the UNTV Cup twice – both at the expense of the Responders.

PNP secured the right to face AFP by downing Department of Justice, 89-77.

Aside from the distinction of becoming the inaugural champion of the tournament, the winner will also claim the top prize of P1 million which it will donate to its chosen charity. The runner-up gets P500,000 which will also go to the charity.

The other highlight of the night is the awarding of P1 million to the Samahan Ng Mga Dating Professional na Basketbolita ng Pilipinas Foundation as its seed money.

“We are donating R1 million to the foundation so we can help in its various projects especially for the ailing members,” said UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon.

Only those who played from 1975 to 1990 can avail of financial help from the foundation.

Aside from Razon, also expected to grace the face-off is BMPI-UNTV vice president for administration Gerry Panghulan.

Expected to lead the Cavaliers are BGen. Gener Del Rosario, Col. Oliver Vesliño and Col. Kiram Grajo. They beat the Responders, 94-86, in the elims.

The Responders, on the other hand, will be bannered by PSSupt Anthony Padua and PSupt Peter Limbauan.

