Body of barker found hanging

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

The body of a 37-year-old jeepney barker was found hanging on a tree at the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City yesterday.

Police identified the victim as Adel Sanchez of Barangay Greater Lagro, Novaliches, Quezon City. Security guard Geomerick Roxas told police that he was manning his post at the campus entrance when a jogger told him that he saw the body of a man hanging on a tree in a vacant lot on University Ave.



Roxas went to check and saw the body of a man hanging on a tree with a yellow nylon cord looped around his neck.

Police were called and identified the victim through an identification card in his possession.

Police believe that Sanchez committed suicide since there were no injuries in his body except the ligature marks on his neck. The victim’s body was taken to Pacheco Funeral Homes in Quezon City.

Related

comments