Children’s Games gets boost

Philippine Sports Commission is partnering with different government agencies to boost its plan to implement the PSC Children’s Games on a wider scale across the country.



The DepEd, CHED, DOH, DILG, DND, PNP and Presidential Management Staff Office gave their full support to the said project and promised to actively engage with the PSC on the project.

Asst. Secretary Tony Umali of the Department of Education said that his department is very interested to become part of the project and has promised to issue a memorandum to encourage all teachers and students’ support and participation in the project on different capacities. He also said that “we recognize the role of the PSC to lead the country in the area of sports. On behalf of the 2.2 million public and private school students, you have our support”

PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa cited the timeliness of the project, citing sports as a way to wean away the kids from involvement in the drug trade where, he said, “they are used as.

