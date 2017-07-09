Clean Up listup deadline set

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Running enthusiasts have only until July 16 to register for the 2017 Manila Bay Clean Up Run.

The event, which is part of fund-raising efforts for the environmental sanitation program to clean the waterways as instituted by establishments along Roxas Boulevard under the so-called “sunset partnership,” will be held on July 23.



It is open to all interested participants in the 3K, 5K, 10K and 21K divisions for both men and women.

Medals and cash prizes will be given to the top three winners in each event.

Interested runner may register at the designated registration desk at the lobby of Manila Broadcasting Company at CCP complex in Pasay City.

Related

comments