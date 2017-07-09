Gloomy day for Blu Girls

The Philippine Blu Girls dropped two more games yesterday to move near the bottom of the standings in the World Cup of Softball at the Integris Field in Oklahoma City.



The Blu Girls fell short on their comeback and absorbed an 8-5 loss to Puerto Rico in the first game of the doubleheader before blowing a slim lead in a 14-7 defeat over the United States juniors team in an abbreviated five-inning affair.

Both losses sent the Filipina batters in seventh place with a 1-5 record, losing their last four games after a stunning 7-5 upset of Australia on opening day.

Only Mexico, which the Blu Girls play today, had a worse record than the Philippines with a 0-5 record.

