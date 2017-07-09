Marquez also disputes Horn win vs Pacquiao

Juan Manuel Marquez, the greatest rival of Manny Pacquiao, thought the Filipino legend got the short end of the stick against Australian Jeff Horn as he assailed the officials who worked the recent 12-round slugfest held in Brisbane, Australia.



Speaking to ESPN Deportes, Marquez, 43, had Pacquiao winning by at least four points and blamed the judges and the referee for botching their jobs.

“Jeff Horn made a good fight but the judges were wrong again and they were wrong to give the decision and the world knows. I had (Pacquiao) winning by four points and somehow, I think it should have been like that.”

Marquez, who knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round in 2012, pointed to referee Mark Nelson of Minnesota for not penalizing Horn for head-butting and elbowing his bitter rival.

Still, Marquez was shocked why Pacquiao was unable to finish off a visibly battered and dazed Horn in the tenth round after nearly stopping him in the ninth stanza.

“What surprised me (was) when he had (Horn in bad shape in the ninth round) but he could not finish him off in the tenth,” said Marquez.

