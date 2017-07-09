Pageant organizers slam lensman’s acts of lasciviousness

A CANDIDATE of the Miss Philippines Earth 2017 beauty pageant has complained about the acts of lasciviousness of a newspaper photographer who allegedly touched her behind during the press presentation of the candidates held at a hotel in Manila last Wednesday.

Kim de Guzman, 24, of Olongapo City confirmed the incident but refused to give details.



“Gusto po kaming pagharapin sa security office ng hotel pero hindi na lang. Ayoko na kasi palakihin pa,” said De Guzman, during an exclusive interview after the Resorts Wear competition held at Versailles Palace in Alabang last Thursday night.

A source from the environment-driven pageant said that the photographer allegedly touched the buttocks of De Guzman and some candidates and guests saw it.

The 40 candidates of the Miss Philippines Earth pageant were wearing identical two-piece swimsuit when the incident happened.

The same source, who refused to be identified, said that Lorraine Schuck, EVP of Carousel Productions, which runs the annual pageant, confiscated the identification card of the lensman and took him to the security office of the hotel.

“Very indecent! First time nangyari ito since the Miss Philippines Earth contest started in 2001,” added the source.

No other details were given about the incident.

De Guzman is one of the front-runners for the contest after she won several special awards in pre-pageant activities the past weeks.

The grand coronation night of the Miss Philippines Earth 2017 beauty pageant will be held at Mall of Asia in Pasay City on July 15.

