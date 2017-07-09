PFL: Cebu faces Laguna

- Home
Global-Cebu hopes to build on the momentum gained from Wednesday’s victory over archrival Ceres-Negros when it faces struggling Stallion-Laguna today in the Philippines Football League at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. with Global looking to give its home fans another threat after marking its debut in the Queen City of the South in style with a 1-0 victory over Ceres courtesy of a first-half goal by Matt Hartmann.
A victory would boost Global’s bid to catch up with Meralco-Manila and JPV-Marikina in the chase for the top spot in the league competition. Meralco leads the pack at presstime with 20 points with JPV two back in second.
Global, in third place with 17 points, will lean on Sekou Sylla, Pika Minegishi and Paul Mulders in order to move in contention for the lead.
Stallion is near the bottom of the eight-team table with only three points and is aiming to pull off the upset.
Meanwhile, Kaya-Makati seeks to end a three-game winless skid when it plays Davao Aguilas at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.