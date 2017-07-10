Doliguez earns Boyet’s praise

Flanked by veterans Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon during the post-game interview following their tense opening day victory in the 93rd NCAA seniors basketball wars, San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez couldn’t help but look for another Red Lion whom he felt spelled the difference in the stretch.



“I am really surprised both of them are here and Clint (Doliguez) is not here,” he admitted, referring to their 6-foot-2 rookie wingman who provided the needed spark in their decisive push that enabled defending champion San Beda to pull away from host San Sebastian for a 76-67 win last over the weekend.

With the Red Lions staring at a 67-70 deficit midway in the final period, Fernandez dug deep into his loaded bench and the 23-year-old Doliguez didn’t disappoint as he scored six crucial points and helped disrupt the Golden Stags’ fast-paced offense.

The 23-year-old Doliguez put the clamps down on Baste’s top offensive duo of Michael Calisaan and RK Ilagan while teaming up with Bolick, Davon Potts and JB Bahio in San Beda’s telling 17-4 run to gain full control with more than a minute to play.

“I don’t really know how many points he scored, but when he came in, he played good defense, made some steals, and brought back that energy we had,” said Fernandez of Doliguez, one of San Beda’s two prized recruits from Ateneo along with 6-foot-8 big man Kenmark Cariño.

“In the fourth quarter, they played good defense. They followed the adjustments and the instructions in the fourth. The rest of the guys really stepped up today. And Clint, I just don’t want to mention Clint Doliguez,” he paused then smiled, “he simply stepped up.” (Jerome Lagunzad)

