PBA DL: Racal tries to end skid vs Gamboa

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

3 p.m. – Tanduay vs Zark’s Burgers

5 p.m. – Racal Motors vs Gamboa Coffee

Racal Motors seeks to end a three-game losing skid and boost its quarterfinals bid when it plays struggling Gamboa Coffee today in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Alibaba are hoping that the 5 p.m. contest with the Coffee Lovers would finally see them emerge victorious after a 2-0 start was followed by losses to Cignal, Wangs Basketball and Flying V.

Marlon Gomez, Gwynne Capacio, Mac Tallo and Roider Cabrera lead Racal’s quest to end its slide and catch up in the race for the six-team playoffs.

At 2-3, Racal is in seventh place, trailing fifth-running Tanduay (3-2) and Wangs (4-3) in the standings.

Gamboa has been bitten by bad luck after starting the tournament with a victory over Zark’s Burgers, losing five consecutive games.

The Coffee Lovers’ recent debacle came Tuesday when they fell 67-66 to the previously-winless AMA Online Education Titans.

In that game, Gamboa forced a series of turnovers in the dying seconds, thus leaving playing coach Leo Avenido frustrated.

Tanduay looks to create a three-way share of third to fifth with Batangas and Centro Escolar University against Zark’s Burgers in the opener at 3 p.m.

The Rhum Masters are coming off a 104-89 loss to the Flying V Thunder Thursday that ended their three-game winning run. (Jonas Terrado)

