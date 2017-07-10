Piolo asks son Iñigo to slow down

Teen actor-singer Iñigo Pascual has said that his father Piolo wanted him to slow down these days as he focuses on his career and school at the same time.

“I’m studying at the moment. So literally I would go to school and afterwards, I would go to mall shows, mga events.



And then I go to school again the next day,” said Iñigo during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Iñigo, 19, said that he is still on cloud nine these days as his song “Dahil Sa’Yo” is still on top of Philippine Billboard Charts Top 20 for three weeks now.

Many may not know it but Inigo said that the upbeat song “Dahil Sa’Yo” is both a love song and a praise song.

“Nung sinulat ko po s’ya, there was a time in my life that I was thankful for all the wonderful things that are happening,” said Iñigo.

He added: “Yun ’yung first time ko na magkatelserye and basically, if you will listen to the song, pwede s’yang love song pero nung sinulat ko sya, I wanted it to be a song that I could sing for Him – to thank Him na ‘Dahil Sa’Yo” ako’y matapang, ‘Dahil Sa’Yo” ako’y lalaban.”

Asked what world record he wanted to achieve, Iñigo said: “Billboard international na!”

Iñigo holds the distinction of being the first Filipino singer to hit No. 1 in the Philippine edition of Billboard music charts which debuted in June.

If there’s one person he wanted to write a song about, it would be about his mother Donnabelle Lazaro, he said.

Iñigo also said that his father Piolo is always there to guide him.

“Si papa po sobrang saya. Like he’s there every step of the way. He may not be there physically, he’s also busy doing other projects.

“So para sa akin ’yung simpleng text na sasabihin nya sa akin na I’m proud of you, and sometimes when I’m not able to do it, I feel like I’m not good enough, I feel like I’m already stressed out, he’s always telling me ‘God would not put that in your life if he knew you couldn’t do it,’” Iñigo added.

Aside from doing records and teleseryes, Iñigo has appeared in movies such as “Paano Kita Iibigin,” “Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig,” “Para sa Hopeless Romantic,” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

