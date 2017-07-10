Ricardo Cepeda confident of new Actors Guild leadership

By: Nestor Cuarteo

FAITH IN NEW LEADERSHIP: Not for a moment did actor Ricardo Cepeda doubt the capacity of legendary singer Imelda Papin to head the Actors’ Guild of the Philippines.



‘I have heard so much about her sipag at tiyaga, qualities of a leader that the Guild needs at this point,’ the veteran actor told us during a recent conversation.

Ricardo said members of the guild who earlier doubted the intention of Ms.Papin have by now expressed their support to the new administration. Through Imelda’s initiative, the KAPPT mounted a fund raising concert last June 3 at the SM Skydome.

MORE FUND-RAISING PROJECTS: On the table are a sportsfest, a shootfest, a medical-dental mission, and the setting up , finally, of a multi- purpose cooperative to benefit members.

With a membership of over 1,000, the new energized KAPP is looking forward to more productive times ahead. Ricardo said many of the members are old and are in need of financial help.

He said he didn’t expect to land the vice presidency of the KAPPT. “I was requested by Rez Cortez, our former president, to run as board member. I was told the guild needed members who are still active,’’ he said.

BIDA SA MATANGPUSA: At the venue where the KAPP event was held, a poster showed Ricardo headlining a new film. It was called MatangPusa, an action-drama where he plays a former marine officer pulled out of retirement by a personal criris. The film is directed by fellow KAPP officer, Perry de Guzman.

Ricardo has just returned from Mindanao where he shot scenes for the GMA series, I Heart Davao. He marvelled at the wide cacao plantation where they shot the series starring Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana.

