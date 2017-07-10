Super Tekla leaves ‘Wowowin’ on GMA 7

by Robert R. Requintina

Stand-up comedian Super Tekla has thanked all his supporters after he left the top-rating game show “Wowowin” on GMA 7.

“My journey in ‘Wowowin’ is totally ended!” said Super Tekla on his Facebook post after almost two weeks of being absent on the top-rating game show.



“Wala akng hinanakit sa puso ko bagkos lubos akong nagpapasalamat kay kuya wil. sa narating ko at sa chance na binigay nya sakin marami akong natutunan, lalong lalo na inilapit niya ako sa ‘masa’ buong buhay lilingunin ko pambihirang pagkakataon na binigay sa akin ng programang Wowowin,” said Super Tekla who started to join the show in September 2016.

“Sana poh patuloy kayong sumuporta sa programang ito!!in Gods will na rin poh cguro kung bakit nagwakas ang journey ko para magbukas ng panibagong yugto ng buhay ko maraming salamat sa halos isang taong pagsubaybay sa akin.

“Lahat ng mga fans, supporters at mga naniniwala sa talentong naibihagi ko, sa bawat pilipinong kapuso saan mang sulok ng mundo!!!mahal na mahal ko kayo hanggat jan kayo di poh ako mapapagod maghatid ng ngiti,saya!!!

“Maraming salamat boss wil. more power wowowin god bless us all!!! at sa lahat ng kapusong nagmamahal sa programang wowowin saan man sa mundo!!!” he said.

Super Tekla did not mention why he left the popular daily game show.

Last Saturday, Super Tekla appeared on the drama anthology “Magpakailanman” on the Kapuso network in an episode entitled “Reyna Ng Tubig: The Jay Kummer ‘Dodoy’ Teberio Story.”

Super Tekla rose to fame when he became a contestant in “Wowowin.”

He told Willie Revillame, host of the game show, that he is not gay. “Hobby ko lang po ito. Kunyari ganun ako.”

The comedian said that he has a wife based in Jeddah but they have already separated. They have a child.

But Super Tekla said that he is still hopeful that he and his wife will be reunited soon.

