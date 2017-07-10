The official’s daughter and the woman with a hemorrhage

Gospel Reading: Mt 9:18-26

While Jesus was speaking to the crowd, an official came forward, knelt down before him, and said, “My daughter has just died. But come, lay your hand on her, and she will live.” Jesus rose and followed him, and so did his disciples. A woman suffering hemorrhages for twelve years came up behind him and touched the tassel on his cloak. She said to herself, “If only I can touch his cloak, I shall be cured.” Jesus turned around and saw her, and said, “Courage, daughter! Your faith has saved you.” And from that hour the woman was cured.



When Jesus arrived at the official’s house and saw the flute players and the crowd who were making a commotion, he said, “Go away! The girl is not dead but sleeping.” And they ridiculed him. When the crowd was put out, he came and took her by the hand, and the little girl arose. And news of this spread throughout all that land.

REFLECTION

Come, Lay Your Hand on Her, and She will Live. With these words an official pleads with Jesus for his daughter. He must be a synagogue official, a loving father, and a believer in Jesus because he passionately appeals for his daughter. He has faith that Jesus can bring his daughter back to life.

As Jesus goes with the official, a woman who has long been suffering hemorrhages quietly approaches Jesus. Her soliloquy reveals her faith. Jesus notices something unusual. Somebody is touching his cloak with a purpose. He turns around and sees the woman. Immediately he reads her mind, “Your faith has saved you” (v 22). The woman is cured; her faith is rewarded.

Jesus moves on with the official. When they arrive at the house, Jesus tells the mourners that the girl is not dead but sleeping. They ridicule him. When the crowd has been put out, Jesus takes the girl by the hand and restores her to life. Jesus works miracles for those who have faith in him, even if unscheduled or with no prior appointment. Those who do not have faith Jesus ask to stand aside so that he can bring his salvation unhindered.

Do you have a life-giving faith?

* * *

