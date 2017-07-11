13 hot picks

HOT PICKS – Highspeed beauty expert Jay P. Delgado selects the “Lucky 13” in the ongoing search for Miss Philippines Earth 2017.

THE 17th Miss Philippines Earth Pageant wraps up it’s exciting preliminary events with grand coronation night to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 15 which will be on live stream by Rappler and Miss Philippines Earth page on Facebook, and telecast on ABS-CBN and the Filipino Channel on July 16, 10 am.



We have chosen 13 hot picks from the 40 contestants based on their overall performances in pre-events, the most likely to battle it out for the coveted Miss Philippines Earth crown and her court of “elements”-Air,Water,Fire,Eco-Tourism.

Jessica Rose Mangalindan McEwen, 20, an AB Commnunications student representing her father’s country of New Zealand and with maternal roots in Floridablanca, Pampanga;

Samantha Viktoria Leonardo Acosta, 18, an entrepreneur (rice dealer) and multi-titled beauty queen from Pulilan, Bulacan;

Sandrine Sarangaya Stoelzaed, 25, a Filipino-French BS Business Management graduate of De La Salle University, from Puerto Princesa City;

Kim de Guzman, 25, a travel enthusiast from Olongapo City;

Klaidel Hope Anderson Concepcion, 19, a Fil-Am BS Biology student of UP Diliman from Marikina City;

Sherlyn Doloriel, 23, a BS Marketing graduate of Ateneo de Cagayan and Xavier University, from Cagayan de Oro City;

Catherine Cabaniag, 18, a BS Social Studies student from Panglao,Bohol;

Jessica Marasigan, 23, an ABS-CBN artist from Caloocan City;

Rianne Charlotte Kalaw, 18, a BS Tourism major in Airline Operation of University of Batangas from Lipa, City;

Vanessa Mae Castillo, 21, a BS Psychology graduate of Batangas State University, from Lobo Batangas;

Anne Krishia Antonio, 22, an executive search consultant from Porac, Pampanga;

Korin Frances Dizon, 25, an environment advocate from Angeles City; and

Karen Santos Ibasco, 26, a medical physicist of St.Luke’s Hospital-BGC, from Manila.

