Aga Muhlach to shoot new movie after 5 years

Multi-awarded actor Aga Muhlach returns to the silver screen via the new movie “Seven Sundays” which will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.



“Mas masaya ako kesa sa nerbyos. Nung sinabi sa amin ang storya about brothers and sister, paano mo tatanggihan ’yun, ’yung ganung pelikula? Yun na ’yung hinhintay kong iba,” said Muhlach, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Joining Aga in his comeback movie are Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, Enrique Gil and Ronaldo Valdez.

The last time Muhlach appeared in a film was in 2012 when he starred in “Of All The Things” with singer Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Fans have earlier hoped that Muhlach would return to the movies with a reunion film with Broadway star Lea Salonga.

But Salonga said in an interview in March that the reunion movie with Muhlach would not happen this year.

“That’s not happening this year. He is way too busy playing golf and travelling the world, checking out really amazing art, and watching his wife run marathons. So you know what, I think we have to let him live his life for a while,” said Salonga in an interview then with ABS-CBN.

In 1990s, Salonga and Muhlach appeared in two blockbuster films entitled “Sana Maulit Muli” and “Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal.”

