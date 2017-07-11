Displaced Marawi folk to live in tent city

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling and Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Families displaced by the Marawi City conflict might have to live in a tent city for six months to a year until their permanent houses have been rebuilt.

The government intends to initiate the early recovery efforts in Marawi, including the establishment of temporary resettlement area for the homeless residents, according to Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr.

Padilla said the government would initially provide tents to the Marawi evacuees, and then build a “single detached cottage” for every family member as temporary shelter.



“So, (we’re) hoping to make that as a six months to one year transition dwelling for many of the residents until such time that the areas that they used to live will have been reconstructed and rehabilitated,” he said in a Palace press briefing.

He said the early recovery stage of Marawi would occur “even while hostilities are ongoing.” He assured that the temporary resettlement area will be located in a safe and secure place.

“This early recovery stage will pave the way for the preparation of the ground for the temporary resettlement area while Bangon Marawi is capacitating itself and organizing itself to embark on the full recovery at the end of hostilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces opposes the proposed identification card for Muslims in Central Luzon as a counterterrorism measure.

Padilla said the proposal is discriminatory against Filipino Muslims as people of other religion can also be terrorists.

“When we start checking identification of individuals, it should not be aimed at certain sectors of our society but it must be applicable to everyone,” Padilla said during the Mindanao Hour press briefing yesterday.

