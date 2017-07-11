Forum guests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A mix of boxing, basketball, and dragon boat will be tackled in the resumption of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum today at the Golden Phoenix Hotel (along Macapagal Ave. Sunrise Drive) in Pasay City.



Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) executive director Ed Picson is going to talk about the national team’s coming campaign in the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany as well as the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Coach Pat Aquino meanwhile, will be accompanied by members of Perlas Pilipinas to also discuss their bid for the FIBA Asia Women’s Cup in Bangalore, India and the SEA Games.

Joining them in the 10:30 a.m. session presented by San Miguel Corp., Golden Phoenix Hotel, Accel, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, are the PH Dragon Boat team that won four gold medals in world breaking fashion in the 2017 Taiwan International Dragon Boat Championships and officials of the PTT Run for Clean Energy set on July 16 at the CCP Grounds.

Related

comments