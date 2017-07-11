Jalalon hurts ankle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As Gilas Pilipinas welcomed Mac Belo back to its roster, the national team will going to miss rising star Jio Jalalon of the Star Hotshots for a several days.



Jalalon hurt his left ankle in the third quarter of the Nationals’ tune up game against the Blackwater Elite last Friday. X-Ray results showed a moderate sprain.

Jalalon, however, will be ready when the team competes in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan this week.

Related

comments