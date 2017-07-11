  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » News Roundup » New Roundup » Featured » Pacquiao eyes graceful exit

    Pacquiao eyes graceful exit

    July 11, 2017 | Filed under: Featured,Headlines,News in Photo,Sports | Posted by:

    With vengeance in his eyes, Manny Pacquiao insists that it’s not in his agenda to retire from boxing coming off a loss.

    “That’s important to me,” Pacquiao said when asked about how significant a victory would mean to him before he finally decides to call it quits after being a professional since 1995.

    Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

    Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

    Calls for his retirement spread like wildfire after his stunning loss to youthful Australian Jeff Horn last week in Brisbane.

    Even long-time trainer Freddie Roach was quoted as saying that he might try to convince the Filipino legend to retire following the heartbreaking defeat.

    There is a rematch clause in the contract with Horn, who has expressed willingness to do battle one more time with the 38-year-old Pacquiao.

    “Bring on the rematch,” the 29-year-old Horn said in his social media account.

    But knowing Pacquiao’s competitive nature and boxing’s allure, the fighting senator is likely to exercise the rematch option.

    If a rematch takes place, that could happen in Melbourne or even in Brisbane again with November and December as the dates being looked at.

    Pacquiao swears that he learned a lot from the mistakes that he did the last time and promises to do much better.
    “I tried knocking him out with one punch and that was a mistake,” admits Pacquiao.

    Next time, it’ll be different, Pacquiao vows.

    comments