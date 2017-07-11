Pacquiao eyes graceful exit

1 SHARES Share Tweet

With vengeance in his eyes, Manny Pacquiao insists that it’s not in his agenda to retire from boxing coming off a loss.

“That’s important to me,” Pacquiao said when asked about how significant a victory would mean to him before he finally decides to call it quits after being a professional since 1995.



Calls for his retirement spread like wildfire after his stunning loss to youthful Australian Jeff Horn last week in Brisbane.

Even long-time trainer Freddie Roach was quoted as saying that he might try to convince the Filipino legend to retire following the heartbreaking defeat.

There is a rematch clause in the contract with Horn, who has expressed willingness to do battle one more time with the 38-year-old Pacquiao.

“Bring on the rematch,” the 29-year-old Horn said in his social media account.

But knowing Pacquiao’s competitive nature and boxing’s allure, the fighting senator is likely to exercise the rematch option.

If a rematch takes place, that could happen in Melbourne or even in Brisbane again with November and December as the dates being looked at.

Pacquiao swears that he learned a lot from the mistakes that he did the last time and promises to do much better.

“I tried knocking him out with one punch and that was a mistake,” admits Pacquiao.

Next time, it’ll be different, Pacquiao vows.

Related

comments