Tanduay beats Zark’s by 76 in D-L

Tanduay showed no mercy against the struggling Zark’s Burgers side and shattered two league records yesterday following a 141-65 victory in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Rhum Masters raced to a 17-5 lead from the onset behind PBA veteran Jerwin Gaco and Paul Varilla then ended the first quarter outscoring the Jawbreakers, 18-1, to set the stage for another lopsided result in the PBA’s developmental tournament.



Tanduay forged a three-way share of third to fifth with Centro Escolar University and Batangas at 4-2 after producing the most points scored in a game, breaking the old mark of 140 by Racal Motors, incidentally against Zark’s last June 8 when it won by 50 points.

The 76-point victory also erased the previous record held by Cignal, which cruised to a 67-point drubbing of Gamboa Coffee, 118-51, last June 15.

“Wala naman talaga sa plano na gumawa kami ng record, gusto lang namin magkaroon ng momentum going into our game against Batangas,” said Rhum Masters coach Lawrence Chongson, whose team plays Batangas on Thursday in a game that has quarterfinal implications.

In the second game, Racal Motors held Gamboa Coffee to a record-low three points in the third quarter to post a 107-60 victory that snapped a three-game losing skid. The Alibaba, who trailed 47-45 at the half before going on a second half surge, improved to 3-3.

