The Eddys: A night to remember

2 SHARES Share Tweet

The first-ever Entertainment Editors’ Awards for Movies or The Eddys held over the weekend at Kia Theatre was a study in breaking barriers, good sportsmanship, and delivering whistle-worthy show.

In fulfillment of its goal to help further unite the local movie industry, the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) that gave out the awards, did not discriminate between indie and mainstream films and actors. This is the reason the results truly surprised (including members of the group who only found out the winners same time as everyone else) and got key people reviewing, debating them. It is hoped this would merit underrated but quality works a second look, heighten appreciation for geniuses already validated and honored that night, and embolden similar players to focus unflinchingly on excellence.



Despite of no assurance that they would win in their category (best actress), superstar Nora Aunor of “Tuos” and “Saving Sally” lead actor Rhian Ramos magnanimously attended the awards ceremony. They are two of few who understand that an awards night is not just about bringing home trophies, but being one with those who want to celebrate works that matter. It’s the right mindset; it’s what encourages others to aim for greatness too.

Speaking of which, the special awards turned out to be among the highlights of the ceremony. Mother Lily Monteverde of Regal Entertainment, Inc. personally received her Producer of the Year plaque.

Ditto with King of Talk Boy Abunda who was honored with the Joe Quirino Award. It is given to print journalists who’ve also succeeded resoundingly in another medium. Boy received the award from Joe’s grandson, Jason Cayabyab.

Ms. Monteverde’s and Mr. Abunda’s speeches undeniably showed that passion, humility, vision and genuine love for the industry made them into who they are today: revered, iconic.

Direk Maryo J. de los Reyes speech after receiving the posthumous award given to writer Jake Tordesillas was tender and touching. Jake’s sister, Honey Tordesillas Tirona, was there onstage with the director.

The Eddys Awards will also be remembered for snappy, glitzy production. It clocked in under just two hours but every minute counted to the star-gazers.

The awards show opened on a high note with a performance by hot love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre. They brought the house down with a song and dance number that signalled an electrifying night ahead. The people at the venue were on their feet and cheering midway through the number.

The other performers that night, namely Yassi Pressman, Arjo Atayde, Ella Cruz, Julian Trono, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Morissette Amon, Klarisse, made time for The Eddys. We heard from the producers, Viva Live and ABS-CBN, that most of them said yes right away upon learning entertainment editors were behind the awards (Arjo even moved his trip abroad just so he could be there – thanks, Arjo!).

Some of them came straight from shooting or recording or even made an exception to their sacred, no-work-on-Sunday policy. We appreciate it and we shall certainly keep them in mind.

Want more stars? Those who believe in and support the cause of SPEEd came in full force as presenters: Christopher de Leon, Lorna Tolentino, AJ Muhlach, Phoebe Walker, Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, JC Santos, Bela Padilla; Cristine Reyes and Jodi Sta. Maria.

Film Develpment Council of the Philippines (FDCP) head Liza Dino and her spouse, National Youth Commission (NYC) Aiza Seguerra, were on their feet as soon as the night ended to congratulate SPEEd for what they say is “job well done.”

Also spotted on the red carpet were Maria Isabel Lopez and Ms. Boots Anson-Roa.

The Eddys is mounted by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd), a non-stock, non-profit organization of entertainment editors from the country’s top broadsheets and tabloids.

The show, hosted by father and son Edu and Luis Manzano, will be broadcast on ABS-CBN on July 16, right after “Gandang Gabi Vice.”

Here’s the complete list of winners:

1st Eddys (Entertainment Editors’ Awards for Movies) winners:

Best Film: “Babaeng Humayo”

Best Director: Lav Diaz for “Babaeng Humayo”

Best Actor: Paolo Ballesteros for “Die Beautiful”

Best Actress: Vilma Santos for “Everything About Her”

Best Supporting Actor: John Lloyd Cruz for “Babaeng Humayo”

Best Supporting Actress: Angel Locsin for “Everything About Her”

Best Documentary: “Sunday Beauty Queen”

Best Theme Song: “Everything Refuses to Move” for “Saving Sally”

Best Visual Effects: “Seklusyon”

Best Sound Design: “Seklusyon”

Best Cinematography: “Seklusyon”

Best Screenplay: “Everything About Her”

Best Production Design: “Die Beautiful”

Best Editing: “Die Beautiful”

Best Musical Score: “Everything About Her”

4 special awards:

Joe Quirino – Boy Abunda

Manny Pichel – Lav Diaz

Producer of the Year: Lily Monteverde, Regal Films

Posthumous Award: Jake Tordesillas

Related

comments