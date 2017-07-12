Cop hunted for guard’s death

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

A policeman involved in alleged ‘Oplan Tokhang’ rubout last year was charged anew Monday for killing a security guard in Payatas, Quezon City, last Friday.

The Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU) filed a murder charge against Police Officer 3 Allan Formilleza for allegedly killing 39-year-old security guard Isagani Pagud Friday night in Barangay Payatas.



QCPD director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said Formilleza was identified as the gunman who chased and shot Pagud to death right inside his residence on Everlasting Street.

The QCPD-CIDU also filed murder cases against a certain Leonila Tolones, and her live-in partner named only as “Willy.”

Senior Inspector Elmer Monsalve, chief of QCPD-CIDU homicide section, said a witness appeared at the police station, informing the cops that a policeman known in the area as alias “Bagwis” gunned down Pagud in his house.

He said the witness’ description matched the features of Formilleza.

According to the witness, Pagud, prior to the shooting on July 7, engaged in an altercation with Tolones and Willy who then called and instructed Formilleza to kill Pagud.

Armed with a gun, Formilleza chased Pagud up to his house where he shot him around 11 p.m.

The suspects remained at large as of yesterday, Monsalve said.

Related

comments