LGBA circuit starts Friday

The P8.5 million 2017 Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) stag circuit sizzles on Friday at the Pasay City Cockpit.

The first leg, according to LGBA president Nick Crisostomo, is a 7-stag affair slated on Jul 14, 21 and 28 for early birds.



An exclusive event at PCC, it will resume on Aug. 4, 11 and 18. Entry fee is P11,000.

Winners of the LGBA Breeder of the Year title will be known on Oct. 6 and will receive cash prize and trophy from Sagupaan Complexor 3000.

Meanwhile, Pasay Cockpit holds its 31st Anniversary 4-Cock Derby on July 31.

