N. Korea’s missile re-entry claims disputed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Reuters

South Korea’s intelligence agency does not believe North Korea has secured re-entry capabilities for its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday, disputing Pyongyang’s account.



North Korea launched what was said to be a nuclear-capable ICBM last week as it presses on with its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

Pyongyang’s state media said last week’s test successfully verified the atmospheric re-entry of the warhead loaded on the test-launched missile, which experts say may be able to reach the U.S. state of Alaska.

However, Yi Wan-young, who is also a member of South Korean parliament’s intelligence committee, told reporters during a televised briefing that South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has not been able to confirm that re-entry was successful.

Yi said the agency believed the missile launched last week was a modified version of the KN-17 intermediate range missile that was tested in May.

Related

comments