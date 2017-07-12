New HPG chief installed

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered yesterday the newly-installed director of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to totally remove the ‘kotong’ and ‘buwaya’ tags on highway patrolmen.

This, as he installed Chief Supt. Arnel Escobar as the new HPG director to replace Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola, whom he named as the new director of the Bicol regional police.



“I expect him to continue what General Gardiola has done in terms of discipline,” said Dela Rosa in an interview after the turnover of command at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Dela Rosa said that since his assumption as PNP chief, he noticed that the notorious trademark of the HPG personnel linking them to extortion to motorists and truck drivers have already dissipated.

Instead, he said what he has been observing is the return of the respect of the civilians to the HPG personnel whom he said are performing their job well.

It was recalled that the HPG earned the praises of the public after it helped in instilling discipline among the motorists when they were called to render assistance in EDSA traffic.

“I hope that it will continue because seldom you would hear now that HPG personnel are involved in extortion,” said Dela Rosa.

He also praised the HPG for the significant reduction on carnapping activities nationwide as well as the busting of the rent-sangla syndicate recently.

For his part, Escobal said he will push for the accomplishment of the expectation of Dela Rosa to maintain discipline among HPG personnel.

Related

comments