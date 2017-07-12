Perpetual edges Benilde

Games Tomorrow

(Arellano gym)

2 p.m. – Arellano vs SSCR (Jrs)

4 p.m. – Arellano vs SSCR (Srs)

Prince Eze made two crucial putbacks in the final minute as University of Perpetual Help outlasted College of St. Benilde, 69-65, in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Trailing 65-64 with 48.3 ticks left, the 6-foot-11 Nigerian center followed up a missed layup by JG Ylagan before scoring on another putback in the last 30.1 seconds off a missed free throw by Keith Pido.



That gave the Altas a 68-65 lead which they wisely protected to kick off their title bid on a high note.

St. Benilde, however, put the game under protest after Perpetual brought the wrong uniform that delayed the game by 40 minutes.

“If you were to ask me, this game was already over before it even started,” said CSB new coach TY Tang said. “Under the rules, it should be forfeiture. I was surprised that the game was played and Perpetual was given only a technical foul.”

In 2008, the league forfeited San Beda’s lopsided win over St. Benilde when the school’s foreign player Sam Ekwe, brought a different uniform.

In 2010, the league also forfeited the victory of the junior team of San Beda after Baser Amer donned a different uniform.

Under the NCAA manual of operations, “All athletes shall wear the official playing team uniform in all the games/matches of the NCAA Season… Any athlete whose playing uniform does not conform to the preceding rules shall be ineligible to participate in a given game/match.”

Despite the loss, Tang was proud with his players.

Gab Dagangon topscored for Perpetual with 14 ponts and 10 boards, while Eze posted a double-double effort of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ylagan and Jonathan Yuhico chipped in 12 points apiece.

Kendrix Belgica led St. Benilde with 16 points and five boards while Matt Johnson finished with 10 points.

In the second game, Lyceum lived up to its preseason billing as it bamboozled a hapless Jose Rizal University, 96-75,

CJ Perez anchored the Pirates’s onslaught with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Mike Nzeusseu and Jasper Ayaay contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

First Game

PERPETUAL 69 – Dagangon 14, Ylagan 12, Yuhico 12, Eze 11, Sadiwa 10, Pido 6, Coronel 4, Lucente 0, Tamayo 0, Clemente 0, Mangalino 0

ST. BENILDE 65 – Belgica 16, Johnson 10, Castor 9, Domingo 9, Young 6, Dixon 5, Sta. Maria 4, Naboa 3, Leutcheu 2, San Juan 1, Bunyi 0

QUARTERS: 23-13; 39-32; 53-55; 69-65.

Second Game

LPU 96 – Perez 22, Nzeusseu 13, Ayaay 11, Marcelino Jv 9, Ibanez 9, Tansingco 8, Baltazar 7, Caduyac 5, Marcelino Jc 4, Santos 3, Pretta 3, Serrano 2, Cinco 0, Liwag 0.

JRU 75 – Mendoza 18, Grospe 15, Teodoro 13, Poutuouchi 13, Dela Virgen 4, Abdul Razak 3, Castor 3, Bordon 2, Mate 2, Sawat 2, Lasquety 0, David 0.

QUARTERS: 27-18; 43-37; 68-54; 96-75.

