UP shoots for first PVL victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Army vs Cignal

1 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee vs IEM

4 p.m. – Air Force vs UP

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Power Smashers

Three teams, including University of the Philippines, hope to nail their first wins when the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference resumes today at The Arena in San Juan City.



Any of Akari-Adamson and Power Smashers will finally barge into the win-column as they clash at 6:30 p.m. even as the Lady Maroons also shoot for their first win against the dangerous Hairy Fairy Air Force at 4 p.m.

UP, Adamson and Power Smashers dropped their first two games, thus needing a win to somehow boost their playoff chances.

Despite those setbacks, players of both Adamson and Power Smashers showed some flashes of brilliance that made their matches doubly interesting.

The Lady Falcons bowed to the BanKo-Perlas Spikers, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, while the Power Smashers gave defending champion Pocari Sweat a huge scare in a tense five-set duel, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 15-11, last week.

Related

comments