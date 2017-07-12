US military plane crash kills 16

Washington (AFP) – A US military aircraft crashed Monday in the southern state of Mississippi, killing 16 people, US media reported.

The US Marine Corps confirmed that a “mishap” involving a KC-130 occurred in the evening, without providing additional details.



The Clarion-Ledger newspaper and CNN cited Leflore County emergency management director Fred Randle as confirming the death toll of 16.

All the victims were on the Marine Corps aircraft and there were no survivors, Randle told CNN.

KC-130s are tanker planes designed to provide aerial refueling. It was not immediately known where the aircraft had taken off from or where it was going.

The incident took place around 4 pm (2100 GMT), the Clarion-Ledger said. The plane crashed in a soybean field on the Sunflower-Leflore county line.

