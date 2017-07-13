3 new MMFF execs named

By: Ann Liza-Alavaren

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has named three new members of the executive committee, replacing officials who have resigned from the board after the first four entries for the festival were revealed.

The three new members of the MMFF Execom tasked to implement and oversee the proper conduct of the yearly festival are multi-awarded director Mario J. Delos Reyes, current executive director of ToFarm Film Festival; Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte-Alimurung, head of the QC Film Development Council which is in charge of the QCinema International Film Festival and was a member of last year’s MMFF selection committee; and actor Arnel Ignacio, current Assistant Vice President for Community Relations and Services of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).



The new members replaced Rolando Tolentino, Ricky Lee, and Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala that have resigned from the ExeCom earlier this month.

However, the MMFF have to fill another slot following the resignation Ed Lejano, the fourth member of the committee that has left the board.

MMFF Executive Committee Chair Tim Orbos said the MMFF respects and accepts Lejano’s decision.

“I accept Lejano’s resignation with the hope that they both would continue to respect the rules, processes, and timelines they themselves crafted and agreed to adhere to,” Orbos said.

The remaining slots in the ExeCom are kept open for other representatives of the independent cinema after a consultation meeting with MMDA officials.

“May this clear the air for constructive and productive work for the members of the MMFF Execom and assure the public that we are reaching out to all sectors and serving the best interest of our film industry,” said Orbos.

Tolentino and Lee resignation’s came after the MMFF announced the first four entries while Alikpala left weeks ahead.

