Air Force downs UP

Hair Fairy Air Force survived a testy first set and went on to beat University of the Philippines, 29-27, 25-16, 25-22, in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Jet Spikers and the Lady Maroons exchanged heavy spikes at the start of the match but the experience of the former proved crucial, winning the extended set after Jocemer Tapic broke a 27-all count with a huge smash.



Air Force then rode the momentum of that win to win the next frame easily.

The third set was equally exciting but the Lady Jet Spikers banked heavily on the heroics of Iari Yongco to prevail and notch their second win in three starts, thus tying BaliPure for second to third places.

It was UP’s third straight defeat thus hurting their playoff bid.

Yongco led the Lady Jet Spikers with 15 points built on 13 kills and two blocks, while Tapic added 12 points highlighted by two blocks and two aces.

May Ann Pantino fired nine kills to finish with 11 points and Joy Cases had 10 points to also fuel Air Force.

Dianca Carlos and Isa Molde had 18 and 15 points, respectively, for UP.

Meanwhile, Cignal needed a little over an hour to down Army, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17, and stay unbeaten in the men’s division.

Peter Torres and Lorenzo Capate starred for the HD Spikers with 12 and 10 points, respectively, including combined 18 kills to steer the squad to their third straight victory in as many matches.

