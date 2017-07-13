Asian volleyball tournament gets Palace backing

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Philippine government is leaving no stone unturned for the success of the country’s hosting of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship set from Aug. 9 to 17 in Biñan City and Muntinlupa City.



Malacañang, through its lawyer Concepcion Ferrolino-Edad, recently tasked all government agencies, including government owned and controlled corporations, to provide support to the country’s hosting of the prestigious tournament, which stakes ranking points in the FIVB.

With the pronouncement, all government agencies will be mobilized, especially vital offices like the Philippine Sports Commission, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, Philippine National Police, Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Tourism, to ensure that the country’s hosting of the event will be trouble-free.

Related

comments