Chiefs versus Stags in NCAA

Games Today

(Arellano gym, Legarda)

2 p.m. – Arellano vs SSCR (Jrs)

4 p.m. – Arellano vs SSCR (Srs)

Arellano guns for the solo lead in front of its home supporters today against dangerous San Sebastian today in the NCAA basketball at the Arellano gym in Legarda, Manila.

Game is at 4 p.m. in the first of a series of games that will played in select NCAA campuses with the Chiefs seeking a follow up their 91-82 opening day victory over the Mapua Cardinals at the Mall of Asia Arena over the weekend.



Though showing brute strength both on offense and defense early on, Arellano coach Jerry Codiñera knows they still have a lot to work on, especially against a tough team like San Sebastian.

The Stags almost pulled off an upset against defending champion San Beda only to fall short, 76-67.

“The element of teamwork and trust must be visible,” said Codiñera. “Looking at how San Sebastian played against San Beda, we expect to go toe-to-toe all the way. We just have to be ready.”

Codiñera is counting on Kent Salado to anchor the squad anew after proving that he can fill the void left by spitfire Jio Jalalon by erupting with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

But Codiñera also expects his second group to rise to the challenge, particularly Michael Canete, who contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite coming off a loss, San Sebastian still displayed their aggressiveness as it pushed San Beda to the limits before succumbing to the Red Lions.

