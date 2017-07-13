‘Chooks’ owner willing to fund PH cage squad

- Home
Chooks-To-Go owner Ronald Mascariñas is willing to finance the national team program and that he is ready to give the maximum salary for every player that will be selected to the squad.
According to Mascariñas, the salary will be similar to the maximum pay a PBA player is receiving, which is P420,000. The set up, he said, would be similar to the Northern Consolidated Cement (NCC) of coach Ron Jacobs during the 80s and the original Smart Gilas Pilipinas of coach Rajko Toroman.
Mascariñas said he hopes to discuss the matter soon with the pro league and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).
“We want to help, Chooks-To-Go is willing to finance the national team,” said Mascariñas during the sendoff press conference of the national team that leaves for Taiwan tomorrow to compete in the William Jones Cup.