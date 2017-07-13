Cybersex den busted

By CAMCER O. IMAM

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A composite team from the city police, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and agents from the Anti-Cyber Crime Group-10 (ACG-10) arrested seven persons during a raid at an alleged cybersex den in Gingoog City on Wednesday.



Armed with a search warrant issued by a local judge, the composite team raided an apartment in Barangay 13, Gingoog, which led to the arrest of seven persons.

Arrested were Roel Ruiz, Gerald Piñol, Robert Higana, Geovani Mandin, Gener Pacot, Hermenegildo Escano, and a still unnamed woman. The report said the male suspects are homosexuals.

Confiscated inside the apartment were seven laptops, four thumb drives, 12 mobile phones, two pocket wifi devices, a subscriber identity module (SIM) card, two ATM cards, two modems, P7,000 in cash and other items.

Superintendent Roel Lamiing, Gingoog city police director, said the modus operandi of the male suspects was to entice their prospective victims, mostly foreign nationals, by creating fake social media accounts and posing as sexy and beautiful women.

The suspects would then establish a relationship with the foreigners and after being virtually intimate with them, would engage them in online sex and pornography.

The suspects will then record the victims doing sexual acts and post these videos on an internet sharing site, paving the way for an opportunity for them to extort money from their victims between P60,000-P100,000.

