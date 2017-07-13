Justin Bieber hopes to meet Kim Chiu in PH

KAPAMILYA star Kim Chiu is on cloud nine these days after pop superstar Justin Bieber shout out on Instagram live that he wanted to meet her during his concert in the Philippines in September.

Chiu, 27, initially commented during the IG live session: “See you in the Philippines.”



Then the “Sorry” hitmaker replied: “Chinita, I will see you in the Philippines.”

Bieber even uploaded the video reaction of Chiu. “Binisaya nya ang comment ko! Ohmygod!”

The star of morning teleserye “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin” also shared the video of Bieber’s message to her on social media.

Chiu earlier posted in Twitter: “Paghahanda sa pagdating ni justinbieber. mag-a-apply akong marshall.”

Recently, the 23-year-old singer was linked to Sophia Richie and Hailee Steinfeld.

Beiber first visited the Philippines for his “My World” tour six years ago.

This year, the pop sensation is bringing his “Purpose” world tour to the Philippines at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Recently, his album “Purpose” was nominated for Album of the year and Best pop vocal album.

Other hits in his critically-acclaimed album were “What Do You Mean,” “Love Yourself,” and “Where Are You Now.”

The Canadian superstar also ruled the charts with “Let Me Love You,” “Cold Water,” and the No. 1 song in the US “Despacito.”

