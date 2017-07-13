  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Headlines » Palawan named best island anew

    Palawan named best island anew

    July 13, 2017 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

    By: PNA

    Palawan has been named the Best Island in the World by US magazine Travel + Leisure for the second year in a row.

    In a survey conducted by Travel + Leisure among its readers released Tuesday, Palawan got the highest score at 93.15.

    Another top Philippine destination, Boracay, placed third in the survey with a score of 89.67.

    According to the magazine, Palawan won first place “thanks to its hidden lagoons, teeming ocean life, and rustic-luxe resorts.”

    One reader described Palawan as “…the single most beautiful place on Earth.”

    comments