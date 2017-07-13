PBA: ROS needs consistency

By Jerome Lagunzad

Consistency will be given with utmost importance by Rain or Shine in the 2017 PBA Governors Cup as the Elasto Painters try to get themselves back among the pro league’s elite.

A perennial semifinalist under the tutelage of seven-time PBA champion coach Yeng Guiao, Rain or Shine has yet to make it past the quarterfinal round in this season’s first two conferences, with the Painters finishing eighth overall in the Philippine Cup and sixth overall in the Commissioner’s Cup.



That’s why coach Caloy Garcia is challenging his wards to find a way in rediscovering the fearsome form that enabled them to clinch the franchise’s second PBA crown in last year’s Commissioner’s Cup.

“I think we just have to be consistent,” he said in a phone interview yesterday. “We always start strong but halfway (in the elimination round), medyo bumibigay na kami. I expect players to be more consistent now than in the past two conferences.”

Garcia also expressed high expectations on 6-foot-4 American import JD Weatherspoon, whom he feels is tailor-made to the Painters’ free-flowing offensive schemes.

“So far, impressive naman ‘yung pinapakita niya sa mga tuneup matches. He can create mismatches. Impressive naman siya. He’s not just that aggressive in rebounding. Pero I think, fit na fit naman siya sa team,” he said.

