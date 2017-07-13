Rody wants Supt. Marcos reinstated

BY: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has called for the reinstatement of a suspended police official implicated in the killing of Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. last year.

The President said Supt. Marvin Marcos, former chief of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 8, should be allowed to return to his job since he is still presumed innocent.



“Ngayon si Marcos, suspended. O ‘di suspended siya. Tapos, tapos na ang suspension. Sabi ko, ‘Ibalik ninyo sa trabaho ‘yang mama na ‘yan. Wala naman doon ‘yan eh. He was too far away here. He was not part of the raiding team,’” the President said during the 26th anniversary celebration of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City yesterday.

“Sabi nila, ‘may kaso.’ And so? ‘Yung kriminal, p**** i**, sabihin mo presumption of innocence. Eh ang gobyerno hindi mo…Why is it that, that stupid rationale there na,” he said.

Marcos and several other members of the PNP-CIDG Region 8 were charged with murder in connection with the death of Espinosa at the Leyte sub-provincial jail in Baybay City last year.

The Department of Justice later downgraded the charges to homicide, allowing the suspects who had spent two months in jail to be released on bail.

