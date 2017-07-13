Seized contraband in NBP missing

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Benjamin Delos Santos has implemented measures in response to the findings of the Commission on Audit (CoA) that over half a million pesos worth of valuables seized from inmates of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) have gone missing.



“We have devised a control system and appraisal committee as suggested by CoA,” said Delos Santos.

The BuCor chief explained the committee has been in place since January and its task is to handle the “appraisal of seized contraband goods to determine fair market value at the time of the seizure.”

Even prior the release of the CoA report, Delos Santos disclosed he has received complaints from inmates about the missing items seized from them.

“Dami reklamo mga PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) alleging (there are) items not found in NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) inventory report,” said Delos Santos.

The CoA declared in its audit report that over half a million pesos and several pieces of jewelry which were among the items seized by the BuCor during at least 35 surprise inspections under Oplan Galugad have gone missing.

“The confiscated money totaling P3,658,479.10 was short by P502,180.00,” read the 2016 annual audit report.

