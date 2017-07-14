Arnold Vegafria takes over as new Miss World Philippines franchisee

ARNOLD Vegafria, whose group produced the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn boxing fight in Australia recently, formally took the helm last Friday as the new franchise holder of the Miss World Philippines beauty pageant.

“I promise to present a bigger and better Miss World Philippines beauty pageant,” said Vegafria during the official launch of the prestigious local beauty pageant at the New World Hotel in Makati City.



Vegafria, who owns the ALV Events International, took over as franchise holder of the beauty pageant from television host and wellness guru Cory Quirino.

A talent manager for 22 years now, Vegafria is in-charge of the careers of popular local personalities such as Kuh Ledesma, Iya Villania, Camille Prats, Billy Crawford, John Prats, Kris Lawrence, Enzo Pineda, Baron Geisler, among others.

“I am deeply honored and privileged to have been given this challenge. I am looking forward to continuing our mission of uplifting the image of the Filipina in the global pageant circuit, but even more importantly, it has always been our priority to perpetuate the Miss World Organization’s noble advocacy of Beauty With a Purpose,” he said in his speech.

Julia Morley, chair of the Miss World Organization, wished Vegafria success as the new Philippine franchise owner of the pageant, in a video message shown during the press conference.

Vegafria also introduced some members of his team, including Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss World 2011 1st runner-up Gwendoline Ruais, Miss World Top 15 semi-finalist Queenerich Rehman; Valerie Weighmann, Top 25 quarter-finalist; Hillarie Parungao, Top 10 semi-finalist; and reigning Miss World Philippines Catriona Gray; and MWP general manager Bessie Besana.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines title, Vegafria unveiled three other titles – Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispano Americana Filipinas; and Miss Multinational Philippines. There will be two runners-up.

The Miss Eco International 2018 will be held in Egypt in April 2018; Reina Hispano Americana 2017 in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia in November; and Miss Multinational contest in India in December.

Vegafria said that the 30 official candidates of the Miss World Philippines 2017 pageant will be presented to the press on Aug. 5.

He also announced the new crown and theme song of the beauty pageant written and composed by JR and Kris Lawrence.

Vegafria said that the Philippines might host the Miss World beauty pageant in 2019 for the first time, although it has been offered to him to mount the contest in 2018.

“We are not ready in 2018. But I think we are ready to host the Miss World pageant in 2019, so we will be needing all your support, the government and the private sector, for the success of the pageant,” Vegafria said.

Asked about the budget for hosting the Miss World contest, Vegafria laughed and said: “I cannot give you the numbers.”

Besana said that the Miss World Philippines pageant has chosen the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center as its beneficiary, particularly focused on the care and rehabilitation of poor patients.

The grand coronation of the Miss World Philippines 2017 beauty contest will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sept. 3 and will be broadcast live on GMA 7 on the same night.

The Miss World contest is the longest-running beauty pageant in history which started in 1951.

