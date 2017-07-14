Exclusive chance to Steph Curry live

As a token of appreciation to its steadfast Filipino patrons, Under Armour will treat four lucky Filipinos to an all-expense-paid trip to South Korea and see the Golden State Warrior superstar in the flesh.

For every purchase of Curry 3ZER0, a customer will get an exclusive raffle coupon for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Curry live in South Korea. It is open to male or female from ages 18 to 35 years old. Promo period is from July 13-16, 2017​.

​​Under Armour, the most innovative sports and fitness clothing line in the world today, has received a warm reception from its loyal Filipino fans after bringing the much-coveted Curry 3ZER0 on Philippine shores.

The Curry 3ZER0 supported the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player through the 2017 NBA Playoffs earlier this year. Just like his game, his signature shoe collection has evolved with him, powering the dominant sharpshooter to new heights as he hit a record 13 three-pointers in a single game and cemented his name into the Top 10 list of career three-pointers made. Inspired by protective armour worn by the toughest warriors in history, the Curry 3ZER0 is a mirror of Curry’s will to be stronger, quicker and simply more efficient on court.

A post-season pair that features the pinnacle in lightweight protection technology, the Curry 3ZER0 has a reinforced upper mesh for maximum protection, an adjustable heel support to keep the foot in place and a lateral wing plate that provides increased stability. With such fine tuning in addition to the brand’s signature Threadborne™ upper, famed Micro G® foam and Charged Cushioning®, it is no wonder that the Curry 3ZER0 has earned its keeps on court as the improved model of the original shoe.

Kort Neumann, Curry 3 lead designer, stated: “It’s not compromising any containment for him. We just basically took out as much weight as we could. We made it as breathable as possible. We kind of turned it into a racecar. This is something that’s a little bit lighter, airier, more race-like, if you will. He likes comfort. He likes his lockdown and containment. He loves the squeak of traction on the court. He really likes that squeak. It’s kind of an indicator for him that it sticks in the ground.”

The Curry 3ZER0, which made its way to store shelves this month, is priced at Php6595. It is currently available at selected Under Armour Brand Houses such as Bonifacio High Street, Megamall, UP Town Center, Robinson’s Magnolia, Greenbelt, Trinoma and Ayala Center Cebu, NBA Glorietta , Kidsports Glorietta, Tobys SM Mall of Asia, and Olympic Village Stores-ATC, Festival, Robinson’s Ermita.

