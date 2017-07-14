Gilas takes on Canada in opener

Game Today

(Taipei Heping

Basketball Gymnasium)

3 p.m. – Canada vs Philippines

TAIPEI – If there is one player who knows a thing or two about Canada, it’s no other than Filipino-Canadian sharp shooter Matthew Wright.

His familiarity with some members of the 3D Global Sports is expected to give Gilas Pilipinas a glimpse of what to expect from them when they clash in the opening of the Jones Cup here.



But the big question is, can Gilas beat the taller and more experienced Canadian squad?

Wright gave a hint.

“They’re a good team, strong team. I know two of their players,” said Wright, a PBA rookie with Phoenix Fuel who personally knows Canada’s Tramique Sutherland and Dallin Bachynski.

The game between the national team and Canada is at 3 p.m. at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

Iraq and India clash in the first game at 11 a.m., followed by host Chinese Taipei-White against South Korea at 1 p.m., Iran versus Lithuania at 5 p.m., and CT-Blue opposite Japan at 7:30 p.m.

The sweet-shooting 6-foot-4 Wright, born in Toronto, is part of the 17-man Gilas squad that will try to defend the Jones Cup title. Backed by seven reinforcements, Mighty Sports made a clean 8-0 sweep of the tournament to capture the championship last year.

In this edition of the Jones Cup, the national team will be tested, and it starts with Canada.

“All we know is that this team is tough, and they have a seven-footer,” said Gilas team manager Butch Antonio, referring to Bachynski, a 7-foot-center who played for Utah University.

