Knowledge power in unique book museum

By: Kim Atienza

SOMETIME ago, an episode on our TV show “Matanglawin” featured a unique book museum in Marikina.

Marikina has a surprise for all book lovers. The Book Museum Cum Ethnology Center which houses a wide collection of books from 221 countries. It also preserves unique collection of artifacts from the Cordilleras, Visayas, and Mindanao. Occupying a 900-meter square lot in Marikina, it is owned by Mr. Dominador Buhain, a travel enthusiast who personally collected the books from 221 countries.



There are a lot of exclusive finds at The Book Museum Cum Ethnology Center.

The museum has a section called “Country Shelves” where books are grouped by country where they were bought. Among these collections are limited edition books. Some of the limited edition books that can be found are: “Think and Grow Rich,” “The Little Prince,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” and “Doctrina Christiana Explicado (Christian Doctrine Explained).”

Mr. Buhain’s favorite book is “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill.

Guests should check out the Miniature Edition Books and Items. The Book Museum has the smallest book in the world, “The Lord’s Prayer,” which was written in seven languages.

It was printed in Gutenberg Museum and has a size of 3.3mm x 3.3mm. There’s also a miniature edition of “The Little Prince” which was bought in Italy.

Also, a collection of William Shakespeare’s 40 books obtained in Frankfurt, Germany. Other than that, the museum also holds a lot of artifacts mostly from the Cordilleras and other parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources):

Angono Petroglyphs site dates back to circa 3000 B.C. and is considered as country’s oldest “work of art.” It has been included in the World Inventory of Rock Art under the auspices of UNESCO, ICCROM, and ICOMOS and nominated as one of the “100 Most Endangered Sites of the World.

