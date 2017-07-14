Lady Falcons nail first win

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Café Lupe vs Air Force

1:30 p.m. – IEM vs Megabuilders

4 p.m. – Pocari Sweat vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. – Power Smashers vs Perlas-BanKo

Adamson University turned to rookie Chiara May Permentilla at crunch time and outlasted the Power Smashers, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, Wednesday night in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The 5-foot-8 outside hitter, a transferee from La Salle Lipa in Batangas, exploded for 24 points built on 19 kills, three aces and two blocks to lift the Lady Falcons to their first win in three games.



Adamson Coach Air Padda lauded Permentilla’s efforts, saying she was as hardworking as she was in practice.

“I saw her efforts,” said Padda. “It’s basically whoever is the hungriest that week, whoever we see really wanting to be in the starting six, and she showed that.”

Skipper Jema Galanza also delivered for the Lady Falcons with 17 points, 16 coming from the attack line, while Bernadeth Flora, Lea-Ann Perez, and Christine Soyud conspired with 21 points.

“I stressed to them that the team that was gonna win (today) is the team that is gonna be more consistent,” said Padda. “That’s been a really big problem for us and we knew that we were going up to a team that was similar to us, not in skill but just with the inexperience.”

