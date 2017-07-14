  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Megabuilders seeks 4th win in row

    Megabuilders seeks 4th win in row

    July 14, 2017 | Filed under: Sports | Posted by:

    After a pair of lopsided triumphs over lowly teams, newcomer Megabuilders braces for a tougher challenge when they square off with Instituto Estetico Manila in tomorrow’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Men’s Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

    The Volley Bolt actually debuted with a five-set reversal over the fancied Army Troopers before toppling Café Lupe and Gamboa Coffee Mix via a pair of three setters.

    That put Megabuilders on top with Cignal TV with 3-0 cards with the Volley Bolt hoping to build on their strong start as they gear up for tougher battles against the league’s fancied teams.

    comments