Original HP inks makes going back to school memorable and convenient

0 SHARES Share Tweet

All dressed up in their tidy, new uniforms, wearing shiny black shoes, and sporting neat haircuts, kids are truly a joy to see and take pictures of on their first day of classes. And with all the emotions of going back to school—from excitement in again seeing old classmates and meeting new ones, to anxiety in going to a new or bigger school—painted on their faces, photos of students are truly priceless for their parents and guardians, especially years after they were taken.



HP realizes how Filipino families cherish and value these special moments captured on their digital cameras and mobile devices, as it enables people to reinvent memories that never fade by sharing these through quality pictures printed using HP printers and Original HP Ink cartridges.

Through an innovative ink cartridge technology, HP ink cartridges use 36,000 drops of ink per second to make a child’s memorable first day of school truly last a lifetime, on HP Photo Paper. It has accurate, vibrant colors in permanent ink to ensure “back-to-school” moments are perfectly captured in stunning, fade-resistant and smudge-free photographs.

Take on the biggest tasks with the smallest printer

HP also makes going back to school convenient for the family with the affordable HP Ink Advantage 3777. With the world’s smallest all-in-one printer, parents can help kids accomplish big tasks such as doing assignments, completing projects and preparing for school activities, all while saving space and money, as they wirelessly print, scan, and copy from virtually any mobile device.

A Scroll Scan feature allows the compact and sleekly-designed all-in-one printer to capture images from a variety of papers so it will be easy to make a digital copy of your child’s drawing. Its HP ePrint, Apple AirPrint and Wireless Direct Printing also makes for effortless printing of documents and photos from any Apple, android, or Windows-enabled devices, so you can help your daughter with her project even when you are still at the office or on the road.

So get the HP Ink Advantage 3777 printer and Original HP Inks at the nearest HP printer reseller today to reinvent your family’s “back-to-school” memories and to make sure your child gets all the help he needs with school work.

A free pack of HP Snapshots photo paper and Original HP Ink come with every purchase of HP Ink Advantage 3777 and other participating HP DeskJet Ink Advantage printers. Promo runs until July 31, 2017 only.

Related

comments