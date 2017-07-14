Uber driver, brother held for carnapping

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Vanne Elaine Terrazola

An Uber driver was arrested along with his brother Wednesday morning for allegedly dismantling and selling his operator’s car in Quezon City.

Operatives of the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) and Anti-Carnapping Unit (ANCAR) collared Dexter Emerson Tiongson, 41, of Barangay Claro Project 3, and his brother Erwin Tiongson, 46, of Barangay Malaya in an entrapment operation around 8 a.m.



Also arrested, in a follow-up operation around 10 a.m., was car parts dealer Abel Zamodio, 52, who reportedly bought from the duo the chopped car’s parts.

Police said the operations stemmed from a report by Joseph Griarte, 36, who said that his Uber driver Dexter took and refused to return his 2017 Toyota Vios model.

He told investigators that he hired Dexter last June 24 as driver for the app-based ride-sharing service Uber.

On June 30, the driver, citing an emergency, borrowed the car and promised to return it immediately.

Griarte said he called Dexter that night but the latter reportedly told him that he could not return the car.

He said he tried to contact his driver the following day but could no longer reach him. This forced him to go to Dexter’s address but did find the driver.

He reported his missing car to police last July 11.

The ANCAR, on July 12, received information that a black 2017 Toyota Vios was being sold by the Tiongsons for only P150,000.

Police operatives posed as buyers and agreed to meet with the siblings at the corner of Malumanay and Mapagsangguni Street in Barangay Malaya.

Police said the two failed to show documents of Griarte’s vehicle.

Griarte’s car was found parked outside Zamodio’s shop.

Police confiscated the victim’s cellphone worth P42,000 from Dexter who used it for Uber.

The Tiongsons will be charged with violation of RA 6539 or the Anti-Carnapping Act of 1972 while Zamodio with violation of PD 1612 or the Anti-fencing Law of 1972.

Related

comments