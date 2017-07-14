Weekend weather

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The intertropical convergence zone will prevail over the weekend, bringing light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Luzon and the Visayas, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday.



The ITCZ is defined as a series of low pressure areas brought about by the convergence of northeast and southeast winds that cause thunderstorms and rain showers.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorm will be experienced over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon and the entire Visayas today.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country.

