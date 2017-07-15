DNA test pins down massacre suspect

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By FREDDIE C. VELEZ

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – A recent DNA testing has pinned down the suspect of the gruesome Bulacan massacre.

Bulacan police director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. revealed that based on the report of the Bulacan PNP Crime Laboratory, only suspect Carmelino ‘Miling’ Ibanez tested positive regarding the DNA testing on the submitted vaginal and buccal swabs that also included tests on hair strands and fingernails.



The four other persons of interests who were all implicated by Ibanez were found negative on the same DNA testing.

Ibanez initially admitted to the police that he and his cohorts, who he identified as a certain “Tony” and “Inggo” were on their way home on July 4 when they hatched the plan to break into the residence of the Carlos family at North Ridge Royal Subdivision in San Jose del Monte City.

They then allegedly went on a stabbing spree and eventually killed Auring Dizon, 58; her daughter Estrella, and Estrella’s children, Donnie, Ella and Dexter Jr., aged 11, 5, and 1.

The family’s patriarch Dexter Carlos Sr., arrived at the family residence from his night shift duty as a security guard and got no response from family members.

He scaled the steel gate and discovered the horrible crime, where the victims were repeatedly stabbed.

Ibañez later on claimed he surrendered to authorities in fear for his life because police allegedly tortured him to confess to the crime by covering his head with a plastic bag while someone hit his hands with a hammer.

The suspect’s claim has struck many as bizarre as he bore no signs of torture in his body since he was first presented to media.

“Though alias ‘Miling’ recanted his previous admission on his participation on the crime, the DNA results will definitely pin him down on this Multiple Murder case,” said Caramat.

The police director added that the DNA result will bolster the five counts of Murder and two counts of rape cases filed against Ibanes by the City of San Jose Del Monte police office headed by Supt. Fitz Macariola before the city prosecutor’s office.

Days after the crime, the body of Anthony Garcia, alias Tony was discovered by residents wrapped in packing tape with an attached tag where a message was scribbled, claiming that the fatality was a drug dependent and rapist who should not be emulated.

Two other individuals linked to the massacre, Rolando Pacinos alias “Inggo” and Rosevelt Sorema alias Ponga were also killed by still unidentified suspects.

Pacinos was found dead under a tree while Sorema was shot dead inside his residence by still unidentified gunmen.

Meanwhile, a search for Alvin Mabesa, a nother person of interest, was immediately launched after he was reportedly abducted by a group of armed men boarding a van a few days after the massacre.

Related

comments